10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $300.00 $33.2K 42.5K 197.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $210.00 $44.7K 4.9K 10.0K MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.00 $25.4K 5.0K 6.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.00 $75.6K 48.0K 3.1K W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $119.2K 15.9K 2.0K TPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $48.00 $168.0K 726 703 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $135.00 $195.0K 794 702 PLNT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $100.00 $27.6K 119 548 KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $19.00 $34.1K 2.4K 537 XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $15.00 $25.5K 191 198

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 42589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 4982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 5052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.6K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 48024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 547 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.2K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 15977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPR (NYSE:TPR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLNT (NYSE:PLNT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS (NYSE:KSS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 412 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 2450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

