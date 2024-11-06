10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $300.00 $41.2K 34.6K 109.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $210.00 $37.6K 46.8K 38.8K DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $170.00 $49.4K 11.4K 9.0K MBLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.00 $353.4K 2.8K 2.3K DKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $195.00 $50.1K 828 1.3K PRKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $55.00 $38.8K 181 1.1K EWCZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.50 $33.6K 2.1K 1.0K W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $42.00 $28.5K 1.0K 674 TOL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $60.4K 183 639 BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $93.00 $48.1K 486 377

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 34669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 46810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHI (NYSE:DHI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 494 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 11450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 789 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $353.4K, with a price of $448.0 per contract. There were 2854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRKS (NYSE:PRKS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EWCZ (NASDAQ:EWCZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 369 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 76 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOL (NYSE:TOL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBY (NYSE:BBY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

