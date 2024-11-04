10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $242.50 $129.7K 2.3K 23.5K SN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $90.00 $40.9K 1.0K 10.4K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $105.00 $132.5K 14.7K 2.7K NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.00 $270.0K 0 1.0K FND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $110.00 $30.2K 5 996 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $190.00 $34.1K 3.3K 594 DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $35.00 $35.0K 1.2K 373 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $143.00 $25.0K 46 228 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $215.00 $78.8K 683 181 HLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $240.00 $96.5K 1.8K 157

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.7K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 2359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SN (NYSE:SN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 14795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 319 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $270.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FND (NYSE:FND), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $1895.0 per contract. There were 3306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF (NYSE:ANF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.8K, with a price of $1314.0 per contract. There were 683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT (NYSE:HLT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.5K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

