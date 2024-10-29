10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $260.00 $26.0K 10.6K 86.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $190.00 $28.7K 27.7K 3.3K ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $40.00 $123.0K 1.9K 1.1K CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $61.00 $65.6K 846 869 MOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $155.00 $56.0K 56 588 HGV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $35.00 $50.0K 3.5K 510 TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $65.00 $100.0K 567 403 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $290.00 $45.2K 359 310 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $330.00 $65.2K 1.0K 303 CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $115.00 $32.6K 41 124

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 10693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 27700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 1954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MOD (NYSE:MOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HGV (NYSE:HGV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 3572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH (NYSE:RH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $2720.0 per contract. There were 1011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $398.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.