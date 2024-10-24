10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $260.00 $29.7K 14.7K 146.4K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $25.0K 8.6K 4.2K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $100.00 $40.8K 7.4K 3.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $190.00 $29.4K 7.7K 2.5K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $36.00 $26.9K 334 795 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $125.00 $38.4K 561 792 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $100.00 $25.1K 12.9K 602 JWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $22.00 $32.0K 0 200 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $130.2K 678 101 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $47.50 $32.8K 1 53

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 14783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 8682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 7415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 7773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 12934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN (NYSE:JWN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 148 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.2K, with a price of $1302.0 per contract. There were 678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 204 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.