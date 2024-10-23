10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $215.00 $59.2K 12.6K 24.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $100.00 $27.9K 3.8K 4.8K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $180.00 $97.8K 7.4K 1.2K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $50.1K 17.3K 795 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $440.00 $76.5K 18 625 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $120.00 $52.9K 1.0K 402 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $50.00 $34.1K 7.4K 310 GCT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $28.1K 4.8K 237 BLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $370.00 $50.4K 10 237 WGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $26.7K 2.3K 211

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 12624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 3843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.8K, with a price of $2445.0 per contract. There were 7475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 450 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 17322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 603 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 75 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 1071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 7451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GCT (NASDAQ:GCT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 4863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLD (NYSE:BLD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $1940.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WGO (NYSE:WGO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 2361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

