10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $200.00 $28.4K 22.4K 13.3K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $51.00 $25.1K 2.0K 5.3K BYON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.00 $95.0K 6.5K 1.3K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $28.0K 26.6K 907 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $90.00 $31.0K 4.0K 856 CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $35.2K 18.2K 551 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $47.00 $37.4K 9 550 DECK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $462.2K 432 422 MBLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $14.00 $29.0K 413 303 TJX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $90.0K 567 201

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 187 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 22401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 2098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BYON (NYSE:BYON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 6530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 26628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 150 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 4096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 451 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 18264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DECK (NYSE:DECK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $462.2K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 59 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 451 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

