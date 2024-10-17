10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $220.00 $39.6K 23.3K 89.9K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $100.00 $30.3K 22.9K 14.4K SERV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.00 $86.5K 919 2.8K XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $11.50 $38.5K 1 900 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $180.00 $28.8K 3.1K 518 UAA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $26.0K 16.5K 425 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $380.00 $134.9K 727 157 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $54.00 $45.5K 802 94 SHAK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $110.00 $51.0K 42 60 MAR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $280.00 $201.0K 13 60

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 23384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 22961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.5K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 3159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAA (NYSE:UAA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 383 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 16552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.9K, with a price of $3645.0 per contract. There were 727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 456 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHAK (NYSE:SHAK), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 820 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.0K, with a price of $4020.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

