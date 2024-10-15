10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $225.00 $26.5K 48.5K 90.6K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $97.00 $152.0K 313 8.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.00 $89.1K 29.4K 2.3K SIG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $110.00 $52.0K 1.4K 1.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $200.00 $119.9K 16.6K 1.4K LGIH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $120.00 $70.0K 2 802 YUMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $69.8K 744 801 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $30.00 $226.3K 2.5K 700 YUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $135.00 $73.0K 5.1K 644 ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $180.00 $43.1K 0 644

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 48591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 981 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 129 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.1K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 29495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIG (NYSE:SIG), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.9K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 16630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LGIH (NASDAQ:LGIH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YUMC (NYSE:YUMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $311.0 per contract. There were 744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 248 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 178 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $226.3K, with a price of $1273.0 per contract. There were 2592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YUM (NYSE:YUM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 469 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 85 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 5129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $2159.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

