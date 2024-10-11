10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $220.00 $36.5K 2.7K 196.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $150.00 $53.8K 34.3K 6.4K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $17.00 $37.7K 3.6K 3.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $130.00 $48.6K 9.8K 3.1K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $42.00 $47.2K 1.5K 2.2K TCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $65.00 $36.1K 1.8K 630 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $47.50 $32.7K 1.5K 560 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $38.0K 20.8K 542 SHAK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $105.00 $76.4K 106 415 GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $28.8K 802 251

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 315 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 2743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 196033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 34397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 319 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 3687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 9827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 1535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 1880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 315 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 1519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 20826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHAK (NYSE:SHAK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 325 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.4K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 252 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $576.0 per contract. There were 802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

