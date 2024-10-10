10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $240.00 $81.8K 17.8K 23.6K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $41.00 $524.9K 3.1K 10.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $110.00 $33.6K 11.6K 3.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $195.00 $25.4K 5.3K 2.2K W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $140.5K 13.4K 1.5K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $28.00 $35.0K 113 265 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $120.0K 31.7K 214 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $135.00 $39.0K 158 193 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $27.0K 2.4K 187 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $370.00 $87.0K 1.0K 65

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.8K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 17832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 162 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 673 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $524.9K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 3182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 11627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 5356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.5K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 13462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 242 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 31771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 2467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.0K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 1049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

