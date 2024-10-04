10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $245.00 $122.7K 6.7K 157.8K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $120.0K 10.7K 3.8K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $150.00 $36.9K 11.1K 3.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $115.00 $174.8K 9.0K 2.2K SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $199.7K 32 1.0K WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $115.00 $30.5K 4.1K 929 CZR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $76.1K 72 82 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $240.00 $35.2K 266 14 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $110.00 $74.2K 484 10 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $4100.00 $57.0K 2 2

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 2454 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.7K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 6722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 10799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $636.0 per contract. There were 11179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.8K, with a price of $1061.0 per contract. There were 9051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SG (NYSE:SG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 469 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $199.7K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 4100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 441 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $2935.0 per contract. There were 266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $7425.0 per contract. There were 484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 833 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $4100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $57000.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

