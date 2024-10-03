10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $245.00 $35.7K 6.6K 78.0K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $84.00 $967.0K 8.6K 7.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $109.8K 76.6K 7.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $120.00 $37.0K 13.0K 6.6K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $170.00 $30.6K 10.1K 4.4K CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $42.1K 41 1.0K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $28.50 $52.3K 1.7K 790 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $160.00 $51.6K 4.5K 745 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $52.50 $26.2K 260 471 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $360.00 $81.3K 90 425

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 183 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 6640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 5662 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $967.0K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 8648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 915 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.8K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 76648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 13022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $409.0 per contract. There were 10120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 390 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 582 contract(s) at a $28.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 4541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 351 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 332 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.3K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

