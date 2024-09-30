10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $260.00 $30.8K 14.8K 48.8K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.00 $36.4K 26.1K 27.3K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $150.00 $36.2K 5.1K 23.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $6.50 $39.8K 17.6K 21.8K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $100.00 $25.6K 4.6K 12.9K CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $52.50 $585.0K 2.2K 3.0K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $10.50 $25.5K 3.4K 2.6K TAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $13.00 $512.5K 12 2.5K CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $165.00 $96.2K 729 2.2K MNSO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.00 $127.5K 1.3K 1.8K

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 14891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 26148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 5169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 17615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 4696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $585.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 2236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 3469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $512.5K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 746 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MNSO (NYSE:MNSO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

