10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $255.00 $31.8K 17.3K 64.6K NCLH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $19.50 $26.4K 8.2K 8.5K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $105.00 $27.2K 9.8K 4.7K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $90.00 $72.0K 5.9K 3.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $185.00 $48.6K 10.4K 1.8K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $26.00 $64.0K 214 1.4K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $130.00 $90.0K 755 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $33.00 $27.4K 192 237 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $100.00 $41.8K 4.4K 175 CROX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $175.00 $96.7K 163 142

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 17382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2200 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $12.0 per contract. There were 8278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $827.0 per contract. There were 9850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 5947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 10450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 305 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $538.0 per contract. There were 192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 4481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

