10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $27.4K 7.1K 3.9K NWL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.00 $116.2K 54 3.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $250.00 $232.4K 9.3K 2.3K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $100.00 $26.8K 5.7K 1.2K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $175.00 $45.0K 302 1.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $106.3K 42.3K 998 FL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $32.50 $50.7K 1.2K 923 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.00 $34.2K 1.5K 778 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $95.00 $42.3K 5.4K 487 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $40.00 $80.0K 1.4K 445

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1716 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 7102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NWL (NASDAQ:NWL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2898 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 71 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.4K, with a price of $2322.0 per contract. There were 9353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 270 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 5778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.3K, with a price of $1063.0 per contract. There were 42381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL (NYSE:FL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 922 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 179 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 311 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 5434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

