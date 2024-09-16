10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $37.50 $62.0K 13.1K 9.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $192.50 $40.4K 15.5K 4.8K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $220.00 $30.1K 2.4K 3.0K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $67.00 $72.1K 0 1.7K W CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $63.3K 8.7K 1.0K LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.00 $31.2K 61.6K 760 EVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.50 $45.1K 985 500 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $385.00 $57.7K 27 453 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $290.00 $94.5K 287 334 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $390.00 $32.0K 800 290

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 123 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 13194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1618 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 15510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $503.0 per contract. There were 2479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1799 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.3K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 8781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 123 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 61603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVGO (NASDAQ:EVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

