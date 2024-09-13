10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $227.50 $33.0K 2.6K 11.4K VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $25.7K 263 1.6K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $25.3K 65.4K 1.4K WOOF CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.50 $138.0K 5.0K 1.2K CPRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $208.0K 36.4K 781 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $60.00 $43.6K 3.8K 444 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $185.00 $34.3K 281 318 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $89.00 $62.0K 237 300 FL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $22.50 $40.4K 7.9K 246 WGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $55.00 $46.2K 5.0K 171

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 2636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VFC (NYSE:VFC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 306 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 684 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 65483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOOF (NASDAQ:WOOF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 5094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 365 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 36455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $566.0 per contract. There were 3819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL (NYSE:FL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 7998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WGO (NYSE:WGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 5038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.