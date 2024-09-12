10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $230.00 $27.3K 26.5K 167.9K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $175.00 $26.6K 22.9K 17.5K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $45.00 $49.4K 29.4K 3.4K PLCE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.00 $37.0K 2.1K 1.0K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $43.00 $327.7K 158 801 KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $20.00 $71.5K 13.8K 559 AEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $19.00 $34.6K 2.4K 514 AMRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $48.6K 117 354 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $31.1K 6.3K 299 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $250.00 $40.8K 2.6K 228

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 26569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 22969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1409 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 29449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLCE (NASDAQ:PLCE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 827 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 373 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $327.7K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS (NYSE:KSS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 13802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 318 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 2418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMRK (NASDAQ:AMRK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 6394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

