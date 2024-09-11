10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $3.50 $34.9K 4.5K 5.6K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $182.50 $64.0K 1.0K 3.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $90.00 $44.1K 19.9K 2.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $55.1K 35.5K 780 TPR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $35.00 $35.8K 1.3K 311 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.00 $59.4K 3.1K 307 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $26.7K 22.7K 295 CPRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.50 $44.0K 4.9K 238 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $36.00 $29.4K 0 137 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $50.00 $53.8K 480 108

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 4589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 19947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 492 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 253 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 35598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPR (NYSE:TPR), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 311 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 1358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 282 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 3156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 22700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 4903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

