10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $180.00 $36.4K 33.9K 74.1K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $30.00 $53.8K 50.9K 16.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $185.00 $33.5K 4.4K 1.8K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $36.00 $60.3K 429 208 MBLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $33.5K 1.2K 117 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $97.50 $39.8K 66 80 CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $150.00 $41.5K 2.8K 70 JMIA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.00 $97.5K 612 50 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $65.00 $25.7K 2.1K 32 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $75.00 $42.1K 9.8K 14

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 33989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $538.0 per contract. There were 50910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $479.0 per contract. There were 4445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $306.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 1276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 919 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $1885.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 2869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 2111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 9815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

