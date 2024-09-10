10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $220.00 $26.1K 7.2K 68.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $84.00 $25.9K 4.4K 3.7K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $5.00 $99.2K 3.0K 1.6K TPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $41.00 $30.8K 86 629 ETSY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $65.00 $258.4K 813 550 MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.00 $52.4K 499 503 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $35.00 $32.5K 2.8K 456 WOOF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.50 $51.2K 3.6K 363 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $360.00 $59.1K 355 363 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $125.00 $64.0K 2.4K 280

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 7259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 4443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.2K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 3033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPR (NYSE:TPR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 616 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 283 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 549 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $258.4K, with a price of $471.0 per contract. There were 813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 2831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOOF (NASDAQ:WOOF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 928 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 3660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 194 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

