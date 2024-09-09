10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $210.00 $59.4K 7.3K 35.7K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $23.50 $118.5K 3.6K 2.0K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $76.00 $47.4K 1.0K 1.6K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.00 $73.3K 5.1K 1.5K ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $136.00 $42.6K 9 840 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $90.00 $101.4K 1.7K 807 AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $190.00 $29.5K 11.1K 663 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $380.00 $36.6K 564 428 NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.00 $27.4K 2.6K 417 ARMK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $36.00 $40.2K 1.9K 415

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 7376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 474 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1576 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 1028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 486 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.3K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 5170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF (NYSE:ANF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.4K, with a price of $406.0 per contract. There were 1735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $1475.0 per contract. There were 11160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 2679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARMK (NYSE:ARMK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

