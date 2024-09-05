10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $230.00 $32.4K 5.4K 25.1K CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $140.00 $86.0K 6.9K 6.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $119.1K 12.7K 1.8K ROST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $152.50 $38.2K 61 1.2K HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $367.50 $32.2K 43 154 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $100.00 $44.5K 16.6K 146 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $20.00 $69.2K 96 90 CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $27.50 $29.7K 88 30 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $34.1K 1.4K 27 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $535.00 $119.4K 83 7

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 5457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 6949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 134 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.1K, with a price of $596.0 per contract. There were 12759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROST (NASDAQ:ROST), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 403 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $367.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 16657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 197 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.2K, with a price of $769.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 498 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 1489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $535.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.4K, with a price of $17070.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

