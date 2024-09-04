10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $220.00 $34.5K 4.3K 35.2K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $1.3 million 1.9K 4.0K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $28.00 $96.2K 1.0K 1.0K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $110.00 $39.1K 7.8K 550 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $55.2K 5.8K 548 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $180.00 $52.6K 10.2K 534 SHAK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $101.00 $53.6K 18 185 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $270.00 $62.0K 107 35 SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $100.00 $41.0K 951 33 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $380.00 $32.1K 1.1K 13

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $349.0 per contract. There were 4337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $331.0 per contract. There were 1908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 1078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $391.0 per contract. There were 7881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 484 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 5854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 107 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $1053.0 per contract. There were 10225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHAK (NYSE:SHAK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH (NYSE:RH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 499 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $6200.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 652 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $1245.0 per contract. There were 951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 499 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $3575.0 per contract. There were 1123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

