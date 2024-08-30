10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $210.00 $33.2K 12.8K 145.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $177.50 $28.0K 7.2K 7.6K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $95.00 $151.8K 6.6K 6.9K RSI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.50 $50.7K 3.0K 2.6K BIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.00 $36.2K 1.1K 2.4K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $36.00 $39.1K 10.4K 2.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $80.00 $114.2K 15.5K 1.5K EBAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $61.00 $40.1K 237 1.0K HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $375.00 $32.1K 438 783 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $27.0K 3.1K 501

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 12815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 7262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 506 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RSI (NYSE:RSI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 140 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIG (NYSE:BIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2400 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 1126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 501 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 10417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.2K, with a price of $457.0 per contract. There were 15591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 596 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 3126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

