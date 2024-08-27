10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $175.00 $37.9K 2.5K 7.9K TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $207.50 $32.9K 921 6.1K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $85.00 $27.2K 2.4K 3.6K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.00 $57.0K 10.1K 3.1K FIVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $85.00 $27.8K 3.4K 1.8K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $96.00 $46.3K 0 1.7K HAS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $67.50 $40.4K 193 734 CRI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $70.00 $45.9K 1.2K 620 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $390.00 $118.2K 569 566 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $36.0K 19.9K 535

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 2580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 2454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 10144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $519.0 per contract. There were 3456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HAS (NASDAQ:HAS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 143 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRI (NYSE:CRI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.2K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 143 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 19925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.