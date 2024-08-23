10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $210.00 $25.4K 7.2K 23.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $90.00 $156.9K 24.1K 9.1K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $175.00 $34.6K 6.0K 8.4K CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $115.00 $30.8K 0 4.7K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.00 $93.0K 4.6K 3.5K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $140.00 $27.5K 1.5K 2.4K MGM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $37.00 $43.2K 1.9K 1.0K NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $90.00 $47.3K 681 942 CTRN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $25.00 $25.4K 2.2K 883 DKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $33.00 $57.0K 15.7K 635

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 7212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.9K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 24126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 6031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 4622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 1508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 72 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $861.0 per contract. There were 681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CTRN (NASDAQ:CTRN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 2233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 15763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

