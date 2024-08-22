10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $225.00 $25.3K 6.7K 21.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $177.50 $33.2K 6.0K 12.2K CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $52.00 $44.8K 6.4K 963 ETSY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $55.00 $29.5K 5.4K 426 LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.00 $34.0K 2.3K 400 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $135.00 $30.6K 2.6K 335 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $43.5K 212 245 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $77.50 $25.2K 23 56 LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $330.00 $27.3K 94 47 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $125.00 $49.6K 443 45

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 6702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 6066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 6484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 5408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 2347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 2653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 512 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 302 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $2280.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 148 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $1655.0 per contract. There were 443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.