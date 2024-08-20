10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $300.00 $44.3K 48.8K 4.5K WYNN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $77.50 $37.6K 273 3.1K MGM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $511.7K 168 1.0K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $155.00 $605.0K 3.3K 1.0K CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $54.00 $27.5K 4.2K 884 FIVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $100.00 $70.4K 359 501 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $40.4K 7.5K 318 M CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $19.00 $32.4K 661 289 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $90.00 $94.3K 386 270 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $105.00 $26.2K 486 241

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $1082.0 per contract. There were 48819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 87 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 514 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 508 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 132 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $511.7K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 213 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $605.0K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 3373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 122 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 4210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 185 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $404.0 per contract. There were 7523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 282 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.3K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 189 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

