10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $167.50 $25.2K 7.9K 25.1K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $185.00 $201.6K 37.6K 4.1K MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $33.00 $27.7K 2.0K 3.9K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $185.00 $113.1K 2.7K 636 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $75.00 $184.5K 19.6K 358 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $80.00 $45.3K 441 50 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $19.50 $28.6K 712 31 PII CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $75.00 $29.7K 107 26 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3200.00 $26.1K 371 4 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $33.1K 204 1

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 7900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.6K, with a price of $611.0 per contract. There were 37677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 2052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 283 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.1K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 2726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 620 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.5K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 19657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 737 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PII (NYSE:PII), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $26100.0 per contract. There were 371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 220 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $1655.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

