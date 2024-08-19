10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $222.50 $29.7K 3.1K 48.5K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $93.00 $31.3K 3.7K 9.1K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $110.00 $1.1 million 406 1.1K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $85.00 $230.3K 3.9K 532 NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $50.2K 7.0K 511 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $150.00 $35.2K 690 473 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $95.00 $110.2K 899 452 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $375.00 $85.4K 1.4K 345 DKS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $220.00 $315.9K 253 304 HELE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $55.00 $84.6K 7 200

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 3140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 3751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 975 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 349 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.3K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 3969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 515 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 7094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.2K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 267 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.4K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.9K, with a price of $1053.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HELE (NASDAQ:HELE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.6K, with a price of $423.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

