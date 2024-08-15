10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $212.50 $43.1K 1.2K 69.3K LAZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.50 $121.0K 1.3K 9.4K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $80.00 $28.8K 2.9K 6.9K TPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $42.50 $32.1K 1.8K 5.2K W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $41.00 $58.0K 1.5K 947 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $180.00 $151.6K 6.1K 651 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $33.00 $125.0K 399 620 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $19.50 $34.6K 76 562 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $80.00 $35.0K 5.9K 353 NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.00 $53.0K 226 307

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 1228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LAZR (NASDAQ:LAZR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 519 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 4482 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 1359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 2933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPR (NYSE:TPR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 1521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 309 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.6K, with a price of $1849.0 per contract. There were 6192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 488 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 5900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 309 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

