10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $200.00 $29.0K 5.7K 10.3K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $77.00 $63.9K 3.0K 4.8K SBUX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $95.00 $169.5K 3.0K 3.8K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.82 $28.7K 26.9K 3.0K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $21.00 $38.6K 5.8K 3.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $82.00 $111.6K 1.8K 2.8K H PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $120.00 $460.0K 330 2.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $3.50 $84.8K 86 1.6K SIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $75.00 $300.0K 0 1.0K CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $52.00 $26.0K 11.5K 702

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 5707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 309 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 3045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 856 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.5K, with a price of $1695.0 per contract. There were 3054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 991 contract(s) at a $11.82 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 26953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 5854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3092 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 720 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.6K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For H (NYSE:H), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 93 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $460.0K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.8K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SIG (NYSE:SIG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 11580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.