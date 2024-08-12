10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $195.00 $72.0K 10.0K 36.3K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.50 $57.7K 16.5K 605 BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $90.00 $26.0K 6.2K 593 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $150.00 $158.1K 850 403 QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.00 $82.6K 113 382 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $55.00 $158.0K 512 285 VFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.50 $54.1K 5.4K 217 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $85.00 $36.6K 333 204 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $49.00 $100.0K 657 200 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $85.00 $26.4K 193 105

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 10083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 16537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 67 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 6235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.1K, with a price of $798.0 per contract. There were 850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 312 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 359 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 221 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC (NYSE:VFC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 5477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 522 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 221 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.