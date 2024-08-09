10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $200.00 $30.4K 20.0K 149.2K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $75.00 $47.6K 14.8K 2.4K RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $150.00 $38.2K 3.2K 2.2K SG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $26.00 $75.0K 1.3K 1.0K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $53.0K 665 124 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $185.00 $28.0K 3.4K 102 AAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $37.4K 351 23 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $25.6K 26 20 HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $180.00 $52.2K 0 18 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3700.00 $58.8K 26 2

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 20071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 149262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 14813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 3291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SG (NYSE:SG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 525 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 133 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $758.0 per contract. There were 3477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP (NYSE:AAP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $1785.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $2560.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT (NYSE:HLT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 70 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $3700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $29400.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

