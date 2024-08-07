10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $195.00 $33.5K 8.4K 47.5K CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $63.00 $34.8K 321 4.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $79.00 $194.4K 1.5K 1.6K ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $114.00 $33.0K 543 1.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $170.00 $43.7K 4.1K 946 OLLI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $95.00 $43.4K 1.0K 157 TPR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $41.00 $58.8K 355 140 LEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $165.00 $38.0K 331 130 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $220.00 $40.5K 721 88 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $345.00 $33.4K 5 25

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 8405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 226 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $339.0 per contract. There were 321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 999 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.4K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 4122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OLLI (NASDAQ:OLLI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPR (NYSE:TPR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN (NYSE:LEN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $1374.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

