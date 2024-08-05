10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $160.00 $46.6K 7.1K 8.0K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $65.00 $129.1K 6.3K 1.3K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $120.00 $326.5K 874 1.0K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $33.00 $26.7K 36.9K 1.0K GRPN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.00 $29.9K 2 937 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $53.00 $56.2K 4.7K 684 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $49.4K 13.2K 680 APTV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $62.50 $25.5K 1.2K 485 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $137.00 $55.6K 135 235 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $205.00 $35.6K 17 189

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $333.0 per contract. There were 7131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1184 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.1K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 6354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 353 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $326.5K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 36961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 187 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 4700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 569 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 13295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APTV (NYSE:APTV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 420 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS (NYSE:DKS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

