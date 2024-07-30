10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $220.00 $78.1K 17.5K 62.0K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $17.00 $66.2K 285 8.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $197.50 $34.4K 12.7K 3.3K CROX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $150.00 $42.7K 1.4K 2.1K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $11.00 $34.9K 4.0K 1.3K TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $120.00 $26.7K 1.7K 922 SIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $90.00 $32.8K 0 717 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $275.00 $57.0K 22 211 BROS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $40.00 $31.4K 1.0K 200 DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $240.00 $80.6K 389 176

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.1K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 17554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 739 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 12720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 342 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 872 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 4024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIG (NYSE:SIG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BROS (NYSE:BROS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.6K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

