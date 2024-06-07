10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $177.50 $27.8K 12.2K 129.3K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $40.00 $113.8K 23.2K 73.5K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $185.00 $57.3K 18.7K 5.9K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $70.00 $27.2K 13.7K 4.0K HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $350.00 $141.0K 1.2K 874 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $85.00 $343.0K 2.5K 700 PLCE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.00 $215.0K 2 500 LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $28.6K 8.9K 499 ASO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $50.00 $141.1K 502 362 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $130.00 $38.7K 4.4K 276

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 397 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 12203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 2276 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.8K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 23218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 122 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 18762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 534 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 13742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.0K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 1260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 378 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $343.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 2543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLCE (NASDAQ:PLCE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 224 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 8965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASO (NASDAQ:ASO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 224 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 362 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.1K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 4456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.