10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $79.00 $27.0K 2.4K 1.7K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $75.00 $35.9K 5.6K 1.5K WHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $100.00 $73.9K 1.9K 816 PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $20.00 $111.2K 1.1K 767 TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $160.00 $28.8K 20.6K 573 HAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $60.00 $35.4K 1.3K 466 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $98.00 $37.6K 24 387 BC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $70.00 $26.1K 77 244 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $185.00 $61.2K 1.9K 157 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $136.5K 317 141

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 2492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $359.0 per contract. There were 5608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WHR (NYSE:WHR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.9K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 767 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 177 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 20653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAS (NASDAQ:HAS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 377 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BC (NYSE:BC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 1991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 541 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.5K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.