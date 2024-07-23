10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $187.50 $48.6K 11.3K 32.3K LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $1.00 $1.2 million 119.6K 30.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $260.00 $35.2K 16.9K 19.0K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $14.00 $96.2K 14.7K 13.4K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $19.00 $44.6K 636 7.7K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $27.50 $26.8K 11.6K 1.6K PHM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $122.00 $77.1K 22 854 MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $36.00 $44.4K 1.3K 619 FTDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $35.00 $29.6K 5.0K 312 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $49.6K 12.0K 241

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 11342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 878 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30000 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 119611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 16973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 14762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1009 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 11675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PHM (NYSE:PHM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 154 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 1363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTDR (NASDAQ:FTDR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 5070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 12038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

