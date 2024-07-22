10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $250.00 $26.5K 13.1K 37.1K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $50.00 $42.5K 26.3K 3.7K MCFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.50 $113.8K 1.2K 1.9K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $20.00 $53.4K 8.5K 1.7K NKE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $80.00 $73.7K 14.2K 1.5K JMIA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.00 $214.0K 1.1K 1.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $200.00 $26.0K 6.6K 504 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $23.00 $34.7K 306 334 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $150.00 $26.5K 224 95 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $240.00 $29.8K 987 81

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1205.0 per contract. There were 13172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 26305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCFT (NASDAQ:MCFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1897 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 8557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.7K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 14294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $214.0K, with a price of $428.0 per contract. There were 1122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 6666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 334 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

