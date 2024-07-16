10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $255.00 $60.5K 9.4K 56.5K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.00 $26.0K 8.3K 3.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $205.00 $813.2K 24.9K 1.5K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $8.00 $30.3K 6.2K 1.2K W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $55.00 $30.8K 3.4K 408 GME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $44.00 $25.7K 0 186 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $41.00 $55.2K 15.0K 150 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $340.00 $42.4K 481 79 HD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $367.50 $44.3K 0 74 WSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $115.00 $157.0K 96 46

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 9480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 8329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1749 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $813.2K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 24916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 6250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 3433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1717.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 15016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH (NYSE:RH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 185 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $2830.0 per contract. There were 481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $367.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $649.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WSM (NYSE:WSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.0K, with a price of $4575.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

