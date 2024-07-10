10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $265.00 $28.7K 13.9K 100.9K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $60.8K 31.0K 945 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $138.00 $30.5K 374 896 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $22.50 $48.4K 3.2K 869 HBI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.00 $32.6K 1.7K 600 CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $100.00 $32.0K 907 421 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $60.00 $114.1K 428 403 ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $175.00 $97.5K 173 240 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $160.00 $110.8K 3.9K 208 PENN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $67.0K 860 195

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $574.0 per contract. There were 13929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 191 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 259 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 31001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $484.0 per contract. There were 3257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HBI (NYSE:HBI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 555 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 1742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 891 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.1K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.8K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 3962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 191 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

