10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $270.00 $41.4K 22.3K 171.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $202.50 $26.1K 16.1K 45.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $75.00 $177.3K 10.6K 2.9K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $14.00 $78.0K 7.9K 1.2K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $70.00 $64.0K 12.3K 1.0K WSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $130.00 $42.2K 38 59 MMYT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $90.00 $31.7K 174 32 UAA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.00 $135.0K 1.2K 25 GOTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.00 $48.9K 1.2K 6 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $165.00 $69.4K 20.3K 1

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 22307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 16179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 799 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.3K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 10629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 7915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 439 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 12357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WSM (NYSE:WSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMYT (NASDAQ:MMYT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 129 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAA (NYSE:UAA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 556 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 1205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 699 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 20345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

