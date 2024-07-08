10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $260.00 $56.8K 16.6K 132.6K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $200.00 $34.1K 113.2K 21.0K CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $61.00 $48.0K 165 2.2K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.50 $39.4K 4.9K 1.2K M CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $20.00 $72.0K 8.2K 495 CBRL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $45.00 $25.0K 1.5K 405 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $25.00 $40.5K 9.0K 102 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $135.00 $32.7K 285 60 FFIE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $1.00 $27.3K 127 51 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4250.00 $38.5K 423 28

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 16649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $341.0 per contract. There were 113211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 1095 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 4955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 8283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 9045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 557 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $3270.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 448 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $4250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $38500.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

