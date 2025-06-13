10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $330.00 $34.9K 24.1K 156.7K NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.00 $900.3K 26.6K 11.8K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $40.00 $25.9K 22.9K 3.3K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $100.00 $77.7K 603 973 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $29.50 $42.1K 2.7K 478 CVNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $290.00 $32.0K 602 288 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $63.6K 1.8K 126 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $100.00 $69.5K 0 100 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $170.00 $48.0K 12 100 WWW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.50 $51.5K 50 50

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $346.0 per contract. There were 24107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 7320 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $900.3K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 26627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 309 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 22941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.7K, with a price of $1295.0 per contract. There were 603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 2716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1635.0 per contract. There were 602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WWW (NYSE:WWW), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

