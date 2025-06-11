10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $335.00 $68.3K 15.3K 74.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $220.00 $28.0K 49.4K 10.0K LAZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.00 $37.6K 458 7.7K CZR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $30.00 $300.0K 237 501 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $95.00 $78.7K 2.4K 169 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $27.6K 6.1K 153 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $230.00 $35.3K 325 151 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $350.00 $60.5K 97 101 SERV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $15.00 $45.0K 69 100 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $37.00 $30.7K 1.0K 91

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $509.0 per contract. There were 15390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 49483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LAZR (NASDAQ:LAZR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1504 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 372 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $788.0 per contract. There were 2430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 219 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $644.0 per contract. There were 6146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $3936.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $1347.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.