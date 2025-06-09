10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $295.00 $35.8K 3.3K 52.6K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.00 $69.5K 3.1K 12.7K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.50 $58.8K 7.2K 2.9K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $210.00 $70.5K 13.9K 2.9K CROX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $95.00 $360.7K 140 1.8K LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $222.50 $54.0K 136 644 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $400.00 $217.8K 2.2K 223 SERV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.50 $31.6K 54 204 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $260.00 $53.4K 244 173 FIVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $130.00 $42.6K 187 139

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 3320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 3137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2179 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 7296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 473 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 13918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2967 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1850 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.8K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 2285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 102 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $2670.0 per contract. There were 244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

